Pro-life solution
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a Republican and conservative catholic, I believe I may have a solution to those who will now be born since Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
We are going to need homes for the many children who were not wanted due to rape, incest, threats to mother’s life, poverty or congenital malformations.
We should start with all the legislators who are pro-life such as Senator Mastriano. Remember, he said we must “walk as a free people.” Since women will no longer be able to walk so freely, we must help the poor souls. He and the other legislators must be required to take in and raise a child given to them until they turn 18 (no choice on which child since this should not matter). Then, all pro-life people are next since they also want homes for these children. Finally, all clergy, male or female who have not already been suspected or accused of child sexual abuse, will surely welcome these unwanted children.
Then we will need a home for those children we were not able to place. We should have top-of-the-line homes with those working in them paid a minimum of $30/hour starting salary with full benefits. The homes should be required to have monthly inspections to be sure they are up to the best standards families would want for our children.
All of this will cost money, but we, the taxpayers should be taxed so we can support those who will be more than happy to take care of these children until age 18.
I do have one little concern and that is truly for the unborn. Since they have had no say in whether they want to come into this world where there is a possibility they will not be treated so kindly, maybe they would have wanted to be with our Lord in heaven instead.
So, fellow pro-lifers, it is time we all “walk the talk” and do what is expected of us.
Carolyn DeLoe,
Gettysburg
