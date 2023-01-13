Mission to Mars
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
After 50 years since the last landing, NASA plans to establish the first ever long-term presence on the moon. If this mission is a success, then the entirety of space exploration and science as we know it will change, allowing for momentous discoveries and boosting of the economy. The missions, research, and construction crew have created a vast amount of job opportunities. Not only is NASA leading to major space and travel discoveries, but they are also boosting the economy at an especially fiscal moment.
NASA first started this mission by launching an unmanned spacecraft on a cruise around the moon. The spacecraft, named Orion, is poised to land back on the earth, and complete its mission. NASA and other global teams will hopefully be able to complete the original goal: to establish a semi-permanent colony on the moon. This colony will act as a springboard for the in-habitation of Mars in the future. If humans are able to establish any sort of human-to-human connection with the moon, the outcomes would be absolutely monumentous, let alone establish a connection with Mars, which is 200 times farther from the Earth than the moon. Establishing “otherworldly” connections would open an insane amount of doors such as building a whole special network and economy, and even the possibility of making contact with extraterrestrial beings.
With these missions also in progress, NASA and these other global teams are creating a vast number of jobs, ranging from scientists and physicists to engineers and designers. The spending and taxation of these companies are also providing massive economic benefits and boosts and are keeping economies afloat in a time where it is difficult to do so. NASA is currently providing 339,600 jobs throughout the nation and has returned $71.2 billion to the economy. Forty-six states throughout the nation have had an almost 10 million dollar boost from NASA, with nine of these 46 having over a billion dollars of revenue.
Not only is NASA looking to reach for Mars, but their looking even farther outwards, and are reaching, vastly, for the stars.
Cooper Laughman,
East Berlin
