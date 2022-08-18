Risky business
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
“Extreme. Radical. Risky.” Words Republicans hurl at Democrats. But who, really, typifies such words?
Extreme is decreeing women of any age must bear every child they ever conceive, even by accident, rape or invest. Extreme is denying your granddaughter the right to choose whether she will become a mother at 14 or get an education and raise her future children in a secure home. It’s forcing a mother of four to have another child when she can’t support those she has, pushing families into poverty.
Radical is promoting autocrats like Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister who preached racial purity to enthusiastic Conservative Political Action Conference attendees. Racial Purity is on display on the Pest bank of the Danube where cast iron replicas of shoes memorialize Jews forced by Hungarian militias to strip during the winter of 1944-45. Men, women and children were bound together by twos and threes and one of each group shot, pulling the others with them into the icy river. All that remained were their worn-out shoes.
Risky is ignoring scientific fact. Denying climate change, taking cash from fossil fuel industries, citing dominion over earth and pooh-poohing any notion that chugging carbon into the atmosphere has something to do with the planet’s warming. Whole towns go up in flames, aquifers run dry and homes routinely wash away. People die. If a foreign entity wreaked this havoc on us, we’d be at war. Leaders who won’t admit the cause of these disasters know we are in danger. Yet they do nothing. Is doing nothing a risk you’re willing to take?
Do something. In November, vote. Vote to keep abortion safe and legal. Vote bigots out of office. Vote for those who’ll protect the earth for our children.
Eileen Graham,
Gardners
