Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Bible in 2022
Society is changing. From new opinions, to new technology, humanity’s progression is evident. However, one thing that has not been modified is the Bible. Obviously, times are a bit different now than what they were in the times of Moses. Is God’s Word still relevant in today’s ever changing society? The answer is one hundred percent yes.
Politics, culture, religion. All of it is changing as time moves on. However, the Bible does not need to evolve at all. Hebrews 4:12 states, “For the word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” God’s Word is unchanging, and is just as relevant today as it was since the quill touched the papyrus. According to Ward Cushman, a lead Pastor and Bible teacher, “Those who reject the Bible as irrelevant say the Bible no longer fits our culture. Rather, our culture has rejected the principles of the Bible.” I have seen a lot of preachers become lenient with their teaching because of today’s “politically correct” culture.
They are afraid of offending others, and disagreeing with modern political ideas, but if we put away our “feel good” ideas, we will begin to see the relevance the Bible has in today’s society. Furthermore, some scholars claim that the New Testament made the Old Testament irrelevant. However, if we look closely at the New Testament, a lot of Jesus’ teachings were also stated in the Old Testament. For example, Jesus states in Luke 18:20, “You know the commandments: ‘Do not commit adultery, Do not murder, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Honor your father and mother.” These are five commandments that were repeated in the book of Exodus at the time of Moses. Not only that, Jesus says in Matthew 5:17, “Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill.”
This, obviously, shows that the laws are completely relevant. Jesus fulfilled the Old Testament; He did not throw it away. The Bible is just as important today as it was yesterday, a decade ago and a century ago.
Aaron Hickok,
York Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.