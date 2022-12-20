Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m happy to see that the American Battlefield Trust plans to restore and interpret the property where General Pickett’s Buffet currently stands. It’s refreshing to hear of the current owner’s commitment to preserve this hallowed ground, and to ensure that future generations will come to appreciate the rich history of this small piece of land. Soldiers that fought on that ground played a critical role in stopping Pickett’s Charge on the last day of the battle, contributing to the Union victory. The property was also an integral part of Camp Colt during WWI and a German POW camp during WWII. It’s also good to know that the restaurant’s new location is within the Gettysburg Area School District, so much needed tax revenue will be preserved and even increased as development at the new location comes to fruition. Restoring this piece of ground is a “win-win” for historic preservation and the community.
