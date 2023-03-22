Challenges ‘woke’
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 10:53 pm
Challenges ‘woke’
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A recent letter to the editor by frequent contributor “Fred,” stated that he prefers being woke. He even made a point of using the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of “woke,” and then added the word “woke” could be substituted with “tolerant.”
After his defining to readership the interchangeability of his two words, “Fred” went into a diatribe of accusations and assumptions, which display anything but the tolerance he claims the “woke” possess.
“Fred” calls out “right-wingers” as intolerant and fearful. Adding additional definitions of phobias, Fred surmises conservatives are fearful of “American’s ugly history.” No, “Fred,” right-wingers just refuse to pretend with a make-believe persona that many liberals appear to be afflicted by. Just because you believe you’re a cat doesn’t mean sane people have to play along.
“Fred,” many people aren’t “woke” because they don’t believe in a cancel culture that monitors speech and punishes those that hold different beliefs. Those “right-wingers” refer to that as “bigotry.” Which, according to Merriam-Webster, is an obstinate or intolerant devotion to one’s own opinions and prejudices. Perhaps, “Fred” should re-read his “Prefers being ‘woke’” letter to the editor and scrape off the “co-exist” bumper sticker on his way to recycling that old dictionary.
Robert Hall Sr.,
Gettysburg
