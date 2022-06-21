Best ever BarnArt Show
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Julie Myers had a very difficult job to do. As judge of the 14th Annual HGAC BarnArt Show and Sale, Julie had to decide which artworks would receive awards in the categories of fine art and photography among the 85 pieces in the exhibit. Julie Myers’ experience as an art instructor at Gettysburg Area High School for many years helped her select the award winners who received a total of $3,000 in prize money. HGAC says “thanks for a job well done” to Julie Myers!
Each year, Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) hosts the BarnArt Show and Sale at their headquarters at the G.A.R. Hall on Middle Street in Gettysburg. Proceeds benefit the HGAC Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program.
This is a unique art exhibit that features artworks in various media depicting a barn or a barn detail. HGAC volunteers like to say, “This is the largest collection of BarnArt under one roof in the known universe.”
In addition to Julie Myers, many thanks are owed to the contributing artists and to Paul Mangan, who again served as exhibit curator. Thanks also go out to the many volunteers, local businesses and individuals whose generous support made the event a success. Thanks to Darryl Wheeler for great event photos. A new video by Katy Clowney titled “Barns by the Numbers” featuring dramatic aerial images of Adams County barns debuted at the BarnArt Show.
This year’s BarnArt Show was the most successful ever held, bringing in over $14,000 and distributing well over $4,000 to artists in artwork sales.
Events like the BarnArt Show raise money that HGAC uses to provide funding to owners of historic barns to make needed repairs through its grant program. Since 2013, owners of 40 barns have received over $59,000 that resulted in $300,000 spent by grant recipients on structural repairs to Adams County barns.
From the volunteers of the HGAC Preservation Committee led by chairman Curt Musselman, we salute everyone who made BarnArt 2022 a great success.
Bob McIlhenny,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.