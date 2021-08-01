Editor,
Harry Hartman's not-so-thinly veiled front page editorial moved the Gettysburg Times one step closer to ruining its reputation as a fine local newspaper. Hartman's choice to spread propaganda in such an insidious way is irresponsible.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 1, 2021 @ 12:03 pm
Editor,
Harry Hartman's not-so-thinly veiled front page editorial moved the Gettysburg Times one step closer to ruining its reputation as a fine local newspaper. Hartman's choice to spread propaganda in such an insidious way is irresponsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.