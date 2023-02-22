Congratulates publisher
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Congratulations to Harry Hartman on his 10th anniversary as publisher of the Gettysburg Times and after his article in Saturday’s paper entitled “Time To Choose Wisely,” I know why I admire him so much. My husband and I have been avid supporters and members of the YWCA Gettysburg and have treasured its facilities for over 20 years. Lately, too, we have noticed a change from its former competent leadership. Some days, we were even told the pool was closed because of a shortage of lifeguards and that we should call first before coming, highly unusual. Thus, we wish interim executive director Nancy Lilley the very best, and with cheerleaders like Publisher Hartman behind her, the Y can reach its former first-class status and be the treasure that it was with happy, competent, and paid-on-time employees and with the community’s direct access to its staff and board members. If not for Hartman’s explanation and support for the Y, it would not be such a stellar facility. Thank you, Publisher Hartman—please stay with the Gettysburg Times another couple of decades.
Kathy A. Megyeri,
Fairfield
