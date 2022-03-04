The reality of Ukraine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Anybody watching on television the evil Russian invasion of Ukraine sees what is happening and must have great admiration for the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Given that reality, it is unbelievable that many Republicans forget that D. J. Trump has lavishly praised the tyrant Putin, calling him a genius. Fox News’s star, Tucker Carlson, is also a reality denier about the horror in Ukraine. Instead of praising efforts to aid that country and to punish the Russian oligarchy, some in the Republican Party want to try to make base points by lambasting President Biden, who has brought NATO and most civilized nations together in opposition to evil. For the mental and moral health of our own political system, it is vital that sane and decent Republicans emphasize the realities in Ukraine and prevail over the fans of Putin and Trump.
Charles McK. Saltzman
Aspers
