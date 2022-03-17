Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I, for one, wish to applaud and provide a full throated endorsement of Eileen Graham's writing "Thought Police Moving In” (3-11-22) in which she addresses and calls out Republicans in general and those in Pennsylvania in particular for banning certain books, historical, biographical, or even fictional from our public school libraries.. According to some twisted narrative, many of these works are considered to be unacceptable or even thought to be somehow “perverse” in nature and, as such, possibly poisoning many of our young reader's inquiring minds. Given the fact that only 32% of registered Republicans view a college education as having little if any intrinsic educational value, I can fully understand their aversion to books in general and to textbooks in particular. To even hypothesize that some of the nation's most insatiable learners are curiously propelled toward “prurient interest” is not only wrong minded at best but unconscionable at worst.. The ban and removal of certain perceived “unsavory” books from our public school discourse may in fact provoke collateral blowback by directing the minds of the most curious to seek out those very works probably found on the shelves of the local public library. More often than not, the overarching reason for the majority of public school students to even attend school is to, more often that not, seek out the truth above all else and in so doing learn as much as possible about the world around them no matter be it bitter, bittersweet, or not unexpectedly sour. The real perversion here is not necessarily about books at all, but a misguided attempt, driven primarily by more than a few small minded insecure Republican bigots, party pressurized school administrators, and a coterie of socially conflicted parents, to effect control over the ever inquisitive minds of the nation's “Best and Brightest”. In closing, by far my overwhelming fear is that this misguided politically driven censorship of our youth is only the beginning of a much larger, more insidious, and far more dangerous attempt to undermine many of the freedoms we enjoy, children and adults alike, under the purview of the American experiment, which may unwittingly or otherwise, facilitate a most inconceivable pan-censorship scenario not at all that dissimilar to a “Kristallnacht” in America (circa 2022)
Rick Jones,
Hanover
