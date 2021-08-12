Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Pat Nevada's deranged call to wage war on COVID managed to insist that COVID, which has a less than one percent fatality rate is somehow equivalent to the 30 percent rate from smallpox long ago, and which also left survivors maimed and disfigured. The continuing efforts of those who insist on spewing chaos and fear find panic to be in their best interests to achieve their goals. Stampeding the herd has always been a strategy of the desperate, and is being used in any number of schemes lately. This is not a "great war" as she claims. Her mad incitement of such would seem to disqualify her from the pages of any respectable newpaper.
