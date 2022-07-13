Praise for county workers
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In these trying times of dealing with the residual effects of the coronavirus, it is often difficult for businesses and government offices to service the public. With many staff still working remotely it often hampers all of us from experiencing what previously was the norm.
After receiving an inheritance tax notice from Harrisburg, that was supposedly taken care of over a year ago, we called the Register of Wills of Adams County to inform them of our situation. It was a pleasure to talk to a human being, and through our conversation soon realized that the mistake originated with Harrisburg, not the local office. Per our talk it was decided best that we come to the courthouse with our paperwork.
The staff, in particular Brenda and Karen C., were very attentive and eager to address our situation. We noticed firsthand their frustration with dealing with Harrisburg because of their skeleton staff. Through their persistence and professionalism they were able to resolve our issue.
We would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Register of Wills for coming in to work every day to serve the residents of Adams County.
Tom and Peggy Summers,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.