Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am not knowledgeable as to all the issues/troubles between the Palestinians and the country of Israel, for many there are. But this I do know and whether or not Mr. Miller intended to or not, but he capitalized the "H" two times in referring to Jesus in his comment on people "who believes in this absurd notion that Jesus needs Jerusalem to park His behind upon His return." First of all He needs nothing.. For He is Who He is (I am who I am), the very reason He was crucified. And He will do what He will do. Return He will! With His feet on the Mt. of Olives (Jerusalem). And I bet that Allah's body part would not have been referred in this manner in an open letter to a newspaper with a name attached to it. But Jesus forgives all, all who will call/come on/to Him in repentance.
(0) comments
