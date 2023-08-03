Review is right on
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 5:12 pm
Times Staff Writer E.E. Larsh’s review of “Million Dollar Quartet” (in the Aug. 1st edition of the Times) which is on now at the Totem Pole Playhouse was accurate, laudatory and informative. We attended opening night and looking at the over-65 audience, one might have thought they were in a Florida retirement community but then a group of young people were seated behind us and they knew every word to every song and sang along with the performers so congrats to the Totem Pole Playhouse for bringing us a performance that rivaled the one we saw on Broadway years ago of the same show. It’s rare to see a play that captures one event in 1956 and make it relevant to not only us oldsters but to younger fans like staff writer Larsh and to even younger fans of Rock and Roll in the Gettysburg area. Congrats to the superb cast of singers and musicians who make this enjoyable performance such a memorable, happy and uplifting one. Don’t miss it before Elvis and the rest leave the building on Aug. 13.
Kathy A. Megyeri,
Fairfield
