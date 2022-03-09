Doesn’t like cartoon
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I object to the mean-spirited political cartoon in the Thursday, March 3 edition of the Gettysburg Times. President Biden‘s State of the Union message was clear, forceful and easily understood. To depict President Biden as old, weak and garbled in his messaging does nothing to help bring our citizenry together during a time when national unity is required under extremely trying circumstances. We already appear weak to other nations of the world because of our divisiveness. It is not helpful for the Gettysburg Times to publish purposely divisive content, even if it is only a cartoon. I would like to see the Gettysburg Times encouraging unity among our citizens instead of publishing cynical, nasty nonsense such as this cartoon.
Jean Siderio,
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
