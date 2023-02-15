Claims unconstitutional ruling
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have written about restructuring PA school districts before; however, in light of the recent court decision ruling the current funding as unconstitutional, I wanted to address and revisit my suggestion of changing over to County managed school districts. I would make reference to how Maryland schools are structured into County schools. The fact that PA currently has 501 school districts within our 67 Counties, shows on its own how we have inequality of funding, but with County school districts, a large savings of education costs could be realized. The largest savings would be as follows:
Only 1 District Superintendent, and 1 Assistant Superintendent per County – Instead of 501 different Superintendents and Assistants.
Each County would elect 1 County school board – Instead of 501 different boards.
Each County would establish a single education budget for the school year.
Standardization of curriculum within the County.
The State/Counties would be able to address the courts ruling more equally and fairly.
I am fully aware such a change would/could be quite radical; however, one must admit having 501 different school districts does not make much sense either. In today’s world, we need to rein in our education funding, and the curriculum our students are being taught. The influx of others, in and outside of PA, wanting to introduce CRT, 1619 Project, LGBTQ+ and gender transitional issues; by reorganizing in to fewer school districts, we can create a better and more efficiently managed areas of education.
An example of standardizing curriculums would be that in accordance with a Federal Court decision in December 2005, in Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District; the Dover, PA school district biology classes cannot include creation in their curriculum. Our nation’s courts should not, and the Judiciary Branch of our government has no place, in deciding what our students will, or will not, be taught in their schools. By reorganizing into County schools and boards, most of this frivolous lawsuit actions, can be averted, as the boards and parents can and should decide the curriculum that will be presented.
Kevin and Lori Turnbaugh,
New Oxford
