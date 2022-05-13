How to control inflation
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This is my plan to fix the high cost of everything and bring inflation under control in 30 days or less.
My plan will sound really farfetched, but this plan will work.
First, the federal government declares a national price control on ALL THINGS NOW.
Start with gas, diesel, natural gas, propane, and all fuel products. The cost is $100 per gallon.
Milk and all dairy products are $50, and bread is $20 a loaf.
All eggs are $20 per dozen.
All meat is $100 or higher, you get the idea. Only the rich will be able to afford the cost after a short time.
With this plan, both parties will come together in less than a week to find a way to get to the root cause of these high prices and remove the root cause. Please give some real thought to this. This plan will put real fear into the government. The people have the power to make the change.
Charles Kiser,
New Oxford
