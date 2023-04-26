Wants more gun laws
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Every day we are assaulted with the horror of gun violence, mass shootings of children and adults and random shootings of people going about normal activities: ringing the wrong doorbell, turning around in the wrong driveway, a ball in a neighbor’s yard resulting in deaths and injuries from guns. Mostly our legislators have meet these with “ thoughts and prayers” but not with action to bring about justice for the innocent whose lives have been taken or safety for the next victims. Yet other states have taken action.
Finally, however gun violence prevention legislation is getting out of committee for a vote in the PA House. Such laws could make a difference in preventing gun violence. Four bills are coming up for a vote in the PA House, possibly by early May: HB 731 would require firearms dealers to supply safety locks for all long guns as required for handguns. HB 338 would mandate the reporting of lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours after discovery which would help prevent gun trafficking, discourage straw purchases, and help lawful gun owners recover their property.
HB 714 would require background checks for all firearms, whether purchased at a licensed retail seller, by private transaction or at a gun show, keeping guns out of the hands of those who should not have them. HG 1018 Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) would allow a family member or police officer to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from a person who is a threat to themselves or others, thereby decreasing gun suicides, the greatest cause of gun deaths in Adams County.
To ensure that these bills pass, our Representatives need to know what we the people want them to do. I ask you to contact State Representative Dan Moul- District 91 at 717-783-5217, 30 West Middle Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325, and Torren Ecker, District 193 at 717-783-8875, 282 West King Street, First Floor, Abbottstown, PA, 17301 and ask them to vote for the passage of these bills which are needed to bring about increased safety from gun violence for the people of Pennsylvania.
Loretta Dostal,
Gettysburg
