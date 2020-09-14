Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My recent letter concerning Trump’s divisive leadership that is driving America to pre-Civil War conditions, has triggered Barry Feinstein into writing a “what-aboutism” response, labeling Barack Obama as equally divisive. I’m sorry for Mr. Feinstein’s amnesia, but the contrast between these two presidents couldn’t be more dissimilar. The 2017 America that Donald Trump inherited from his predecessor was nothing like the corrupted hell-scape that our nation has devolved into under Trump’s incapable leadership. Case in point, I don’t remember seeing silly, heavily armed pseudo-patriots roving the Gettysburg battlefields on July 4th, 2016. In fact, I believe there has never been an American president so unprincipled, divisive and out of his depth. Indeed, because of his divisive leadership he has brought upon himself every bit of the wrath he’s received from his opposition. In the sandbox world of bully-Trump, where he’s constantly kicking sand in his opponent’s faces, what should he expect but reprisals? I don’t buy the “poor Donald, everybody’s so mean to him” stuff. From the very beginning of his corrupt administration Trump has never reached out to Americans beyond his dwindling base. He’s constantly spewing vile hate-filled remarks against everyone and anyone who challenges him. I don’t remember President Obama ever retaliating thusly from the terrible hate constantly spewed at him from his Republican opponents. And more, I was certainly not a fan of George W Bush, but he never made me feel like I was an enemy of the state because I didn’t vote for him. Trump, on the other hand, clearly considers the opposition as enemies: he hates Democratic states, governors, cities, mayors and citizens. In fact, he’s turned the former Republican Party into a personal cult. All of the party’s past principles have been jettisoned solely for member hero-worshipping of their dear leader—a la North Korea. Now our nation is at one of the most critical junctures that it has ever been in: a mismanaged catastrophic pandemic, a financial depression, racial backlash and growing climate related disasters. This is Trump’s America now, not Obama’s. Trump’s presidential leadership unfortunately parallels that of the disastrous mismanagement of his bankrupt Atlantic City casinos as well as all other of his failed business misadventures. In the prophetic words of Ronald Reagan, during the 1980 presidential debate with Jimmy Carter: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” I certainly don’t think so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.