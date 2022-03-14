Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I read with interest the two letters in the Gettysburg Times today that dealt with the war Putin is waging in Ukraine. I share their concerns, but I have a bigger fear. I have spent my life supporting ways to avoid the possibility of nuclear war, which could be the end of life as we know it. Putin is a bully and he should be stopped. The Ukrainians are suffering beyond belief because of this man. I agree that Enough is Enough, but what can we do?
I have closely followed the debate about creating a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine, but let’s face the reality. The Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would view countries involved in policing a no-fly zone as “participant(s) in a military conflict.” He spoke on March 5 on CNN. It is also true that no country can declare such a zone without putting in place the means to enforce it. A no-fly zone would have to be established and maintained through the credible threat of shooting down aircraft; this means firing on Russian aircraft should they fly in the zone.
I agree with those in power who have pledged not to attempt such folly. The war in Ukraine is a travesty, but trying to stop it cannot include anything that might draw us into a nuclear war. If we can find other alternatives. I want to hear them.
Elaine Jones,
Arendtsville
