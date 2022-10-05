Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The complaint by Gettysburg School Board members that it is wrong to feed our hard working teachers pizza as a courtesy during their workday is abhorrent.
It is a matter of values. Do we value our children? Do we value our communities’ children? Do we value our country’s children? They are, after all, our future. They are our world’s future. They are our world’s greatest treasure. If you care about them you must care about their stewards. Support their teachers, caregivers and mentors just as you support the caregivers of anyone in your society. Our teachers deserve our respect, our support and our kindness. They are precious because those they support, teach and mentor are precious. They are precious because our children are precious.
