Qually is qualified
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As we approach another election cycle, I find myself reflecting on our nation, our state and how polarized we have become. Now more than ever, it is time to decide what TYPE of people we will send to our legislative bodies to represent us- a decision not based on a political party but on the person.
Although I am affiliated with a political party, it does not define who will get my vote. When looking for a candidate, I ask: Will this person represent me regardless of my party affiliation? Is this person fiscally responsible, socially inclusive and caring? Does this person have core values like honesty, integrity, respect, courage and responsibility?
As I look at candidates for the 91st District, I found a candidate who never asks what party you are from, represents all his constituents equally, always answers your questions/concerns, truly cares for people regardless of gender, color, or orientation and is fiscally responsible. I see Marty Qually. He is knowledgeable about Adams County and has represented all of us on the Adams County Board of Commissioners for many years. It is time for him to represent the needs of all of us in the state legislature.
Maryan Daniels,
Gettysburg
