One of my happy places is morning coffee with the Times. I especially appreciated the specials on Christmas Memories and thoroughly enjoyed D.K. Thomas' sharing her research on Presidential Christmases. To all the staff, be safe, be healthy and appreciate the blessings of each new day!
