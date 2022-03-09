Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In a recent Facebook post, the Adams County GOP referred to the vote-by-mail law as the "cheating vote by mail law." That is simply not true. There is no evidence--none--of any significant impropriety in our vote-by-mail system. The legislators now challenging it were the same people who approved it at the time it was enacted. The person or entity that wrote the Facebook post clearly does not care about the truth.
Donald Marritz,
Dwight Michael,
Gettysburg
