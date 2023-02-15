Wants radar fines

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On page A4 of the February Gettysburg Times, Jeff Fertich of Aspers writes about proposed radar and license plate readers for Carroll Valley. It’s his opinion that radar would simply be a “moneymaker” and that he believes “in depriving the local governments of as much ill-gotten gains as possible by driving their unnecessarily and artificially low speed limits as much as possible.” What does a resident of Aspers know about the traffic situation in Carroll Valley? The speed limit in my area of Carroll Valley is 25 miles per hour, and I agree with our mayor that radar is needed to save lives. We have road sections with poor sight lines due to steep hills and bad intersections. We also have elderly drivers (I’m one myself). I encounter aggressive drivers on these roads that really frighten me. Is the freedom of drivers to drive too fast more important than the safety of other drivers?
