This letter is in response to Janet M. Powers entitled “reality check needed” Feb. 11. She asked the question, What is Antifa anyway? Judging many of their actions over the last few years they are anything but Anti-Fascist. Some examples of this are: people are paid “protestors” or rioters backed by certain billionaires bent on destroying the United States of America. Antifa protestors are useful pawns, having destroyed many small businesses. Anti-racist? Many of those businesses were minority owned.
