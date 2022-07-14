Three cheers
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Three cheers for Kay MacDowell’s letter to the editor in the July 13 Times. She has highlighted just two of the many reasons that Mastriano should never be entrusted with the position as the governor of Pennsylvania. I hope many others will write in with comments to help prevent investing him with this responsibility and power.
Bob McQuaid,
Orrtanna
