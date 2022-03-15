Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Reading State Senator Doug Mastriano’s op-ed in the Times on Wednesday, March 9, I was dismayed but not surprised by his claim that rising gas prices and the war in Ukraine are both—you guessed it—Joe Biden’s fault. The day before I had received an email from Congressman John Joyce singing the same predictable song. The way forward for both is simple: open up more public land for drilling, restart the Keystone Pipeline, frack more in Pennsylvania, cut regulations everywhere, and so forth. We all know both the tune and the words by now.
The reality of the situation we face, however, is not simple. We are living in complicated times and face multiple threats, all of them real, and we have a right to ask our political leaders to come to terms with that complexity and ease up on the politically-motivated blah blah blah.
The threat of climate change to our way of life is already costly in terms of the dollars we have to spend every year to deal with it, not to mention the damage done to people as they try to go about their daily lives in many parts of our country. Tote up the dollar cost for a given year and it’s billions, many billions.
We have to stop burning so much fossil fuel—soon—not because it would be nice or kind or fit in with some sinister “green” agenda but because that burning and the greenhouse gases it releases are undermining the stable climate we depend on in order to live, to raise our food, to do business, and to keep America going. That burning has also created in climate change a “threat multiplier,” as our own Pentagon has recognized for years. It is already contributing to the destabilization of governments across the world and is often a factor driving mass immigration.
The transition to cleaner forms of energy is going to be complicated. We need to face up to that complexity and ask our elected leaders to do the same.
Will Lane,
Gettysburg
