Borough manager abuses power
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
AN OPEN LETTER TO
BOROUGH COUNCIL:
WAKE UP
On May 15, 2018 the borough and Linda Atiyeh signed a 3-year agreement whereby the borough would allow a space to be built in two parking spaces behind Gallery 30 to accommodate recycle and waste dumpsters and nearby businesses and the borough could use them. Ultimately, only Linda’s businesses on the north side of York Street used them. And so did the Borough. Linda paid approximately $1,754.70 to the Borough to have this fenced-in space built. And Linda paid almost $200 every month to haul waste and recycle for her businesses and for the Borough to use free of charge.
Recently Linda was told she could continue to use the space, including keeping the current contract with Waste Connections. Then I wrote a letter criticizing the borough manager. Within a few days, Linda received a letter from the borough manager saying we could no longer use the space effective 4/1. Funny coincidence, right? How many times will the borough manager be allowed to abuse his power to retaliate against those who don’t agree with him? On April 1 there were two Waste Management dumpsters in the space. I guess these are part of his deal with Waste Management — lousy service for the residents and free service for the Borough. Well these dumpsters were already free to the Borough, compliments of Linda.
I didn’t write this letter directly to Council since the only other time I wrote them, I never even received the courtesy of a reply. I doubt very much that any of them know anything about this. Once again the borough manager misleading borough council. Well they know now. So what are they going to do about it?
Peggy Rock,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.