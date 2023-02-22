Claims party downfall
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Oh Republicans, oh Republicans what is happening to your once proud party? America so needs you to return to your senses and shed yourselves of the insanity that currently prevails amongst your leaders. I often wonder what my deceased, staunch Republican dad would say if he were to return to the living and observe the idiotic shenanigans playing out by Republican House members—individuals of very questionable intelligence who perform like adolescent high schoolers. Be it during the lengthy embarrassing selection of their wimpy new leader McCarthy, or at the recent State of the Union Address and at the various new investigative committees, it’s just plain mortifying to observe these buffoons who are clearly not qualified to be in congress let alone burger-flippers at McDonalds. I’m talking about dunces like Green, Boebert, Gaetz, Jordan, Gosar and a yellow-bus full of other high schoolers pretending to be smart until they open their mouths.
This all started when corrupt businessman, Donald Trump descended his golden escalator in 2015 and opened his oval mouth to spew a word-salad of seething hate and disinformation. Lamentably, a large swath of Republicans thought, “wow, he talks and thinks just like me, that’s who we need to run our country.” Trump’s rise to the presidency, on the basis of his lack of intelligence and his combativeness—because it made Republicans feel that he was as uncouth as apparently were they—has been the pitiful downfall of the party. It opened the gates for other mindless clowns to mimic his stupidity and now one of our two political parties has been reduced to absurdity. The party is a pathetic shadow of its former civilized self. It’s driven by performative victimization in an intellectual wasteland where acting like high school mean girls is the height of its leadership competency. Because of Trump and his camp-followers the party has lost its dignity, its credibility, its integrity and the standards that were once the proud driving force of a respectable political party.
Let’s face it, political leaders need to be seasoned public servants who are educated, intelligent and grounded in reality. Regrettably, now when the sole purpose of the Republican Party is to “own” their opponent (the Libs), they have sadly crumbled into mediocrity. They are apparently too naïve to realize that they are only performing for their constituents because the Libs can see right through their laughable and embarrassing immaturity.
Frederick Fisher,
Gettysburg
