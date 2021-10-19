Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a Mt. Joy resident of 45 years, I have seen a lot of supervisors come and go. I have never considered political party to be a major consideration in voting for a supervisor. Vote for who will best serve the needs of all the community, not just a few who want to profit from the position. Mr. Gormont wants another six on top of the 12 he has already served. In that time period we have lost our informative newsletter and if you do not have a computer you won't see what is even on the agenda. The agenda this month has right to know requests from Mr. Updyke such as wanting emails from another supervisor and a list of all the attendees at the Oct. 7 workshop meeting on a updated solar ordinance. I wonder why he would be allowed that information since he was sitting in attendance? And a lawyer representing landowners for solar that was there gave no list of who he was representing? Why is Mr. Updyke still allowed in executive sessions that concern solar and Brookview 1? Check the 2022 budget--$90,000 for a lawyer? Besides the solar fiasco, Mt. Joy's Mud College Schoolhouse that is on the National Register is in need of maintenance and repair. The subject was brought up a while back and I presented a list of problems had not been addressed to no avail of Chairman Gormont. Mud College Schoolhouse-Public Comment Aug. 19, 2021.
