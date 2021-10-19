In an earlier letter “Gormont Has Experience” submitted by Kevin Miller (who is reportedly the fiancé of township secretary and zoning officer Ms. Shannon Hare), Mr. Gormont was touted as the candidate who has experience, knows the laws, etc. Well, yes experience in: 1. Working hand-in-hand with the solar industry who advised the township how to draft the ordinance so well in their favor that other solar companies are now circling Mt Joy like piranhas hoping to get in on the action. 2. Enabling Solicitor Susan Smith's billable hours in 2020 to be 8 to 12K per month with documented solicitor email exchanges to the FL solar applicant on how to bypass legal conflicts and maintain a clean record. 3. Forcing residents to pay attorney fees to file 2 injunctions to delay meetings that Gormont scheduled without public participation on solar decisions- which Solicitor Smith received payment for - adding insult to injury.
