Enjoyed Reporter’s Notebook

I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Harry Hartman’s self reflective and honest Notebook letter May 27th. I do not agree with a lot of Mr. Hartman’s political views, but no one should ever be ashamed or publicly ridiculed for their mental and physical health struggles. I commend him for stepping up and supporting and relating to Senator Fetterman’s “stroke depression”. Sadly many cannot be compassionate and Christian when people of opposing political views have health difficulties. Donald Trump Jr. referred to the Senator Fetterman as a “vegetable senator” and ridiculed his mental health struggles. Donald Trump senior ridiculed Senator McCain as a non hero because he was captured defending our nation and suffered severe injuries including melanoma from the severe sun exposure he suffered, and mocked a news reporter for shaking due to cerebral palsy.
Republican and Democrat both should set aside hateful language, actions and views and agree to disagree in compassionate ways. I wish you well Harry in your continued recovery and health. Just remember- Birthdays and anniversaries are good for you. Statistics show that people who have the most live the longest.
Scott Lewis,
Biglerville
