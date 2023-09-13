As you sow...
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Every night in our country thousands and thousands of people go to sleep on sidewalks in cities from coast to coast. Thousands of children rely on their local school for a hot meal, thousands more people are dying from a drug overdose, while untold numbers can’t afford the medical help they need. The list goes on and on while a young quarterback in the NFL is paid fifty-five million dollars to play sixteen games a year. Even enormously more, if he takes his team to the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. I can’t fault him for taking advantage of what his world is offering him for his skills, but God Almighty, something is horribly wrong. I fear, as it has often occurred in history, that a tipping point will eventually be reached, and it will all come tumbling down.
Thomas Kiniry,
Fairfield
