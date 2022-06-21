Say it ain’t so, Torren
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was disappointed upon reading in the June 14 edition that Rep. Torren Ecker (R-193), along with two House members from the Pittsburgh area, seek articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Apparently Krasner hasn’t prevented recent gun violence in that city.
I never knew a Republican House member, who lives three hours away from Philadelphia and represents upper Adams County, was so interested in the cheesesteak capital of the world. I thought we had enough problems right here.
Apparently not.
I am disappointed, because of all the radical right-wing legislators attracted to the greater Gettysburg area (and we have some doozies!), this second-term Republican seems to be of sounder mind and stronger reason than most. Besides his youthful vigor and pleasant nature, Torren seems to also have the ability to reach across the aisle and work with Democrats.
Apparently not.
Seems that Torren is not above the slimy political meanderings that pass for today’s legislative endeavors. When character and true leadership is called for, he will put party over country (or state), and that is a shame.
It is particularly galling that these “three amigos” made their announcement on the same day that the Republican-controlled House stood in the way of legislation designed to reduce gun violence. The package sought an assault weapons ban (favored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police) and a red-flag law that allows courts to take weapons away from dangerous people. In fact, the dirty details of that action were outlined on page three of the same issue.
There is a good chance this cheap political maneuver, that Torren helped author, will never see the light of day, but that’s not the point.
Philadelphia is dealing with rising crime because fewer criminals are being arrested. Why? The pandemic caused veteran police officers to retire, delayed training for new recruits and caused massive upheaval and delays in the courts and prison system. It’s not because the D.A. is a liberal or is of inferior faith or character.
How long will Torren and the Guns Over People party use the unfortunate consequences of a pandemic for their own political gain? When will they realize it’s easier (and makes more sense) to take guns away from dangerous people first before dealing with mental health issues?
Apparently, given Torren’s most recent action, not soon enough.
Duane Kanagy,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.