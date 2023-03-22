Disapproves of Moul
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a landscape architect and land planner, I served on the Cumberland Township Planning Commission and the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors. In my work for the township, I met with the Director of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development to help inspire the Central Adams Joint Comprehensive Plan. The plan was completed in 2016, covered Cumberland and Straban Townships and the Borough of Gettysburg, and included public surveys.
One of the questions asked what people love most about Adams County. The most frequent answer, by far, was the beautiful landscape, and second the rich history of the area. These are the predominant values of our citizens. American Battlefield Trust, formerly Civil War Trust, is dedicated to preserving these values, and have done a great job of saving and restoring significant historic landscapes.
American Battlefield Trust (ABT) is courted by business owners who want to sell properties within the battle areas, and who hope for preservation of these landscapes. In the case of Appalachian Brewing Company and Pickett’s Buffet, more profitable locations replace the old. These are business decisions by people who share the values of the majority of Adams Countians and the values of the ABT. The owners profit and history is restored.
Now our state representative, Dan Moul, seems intent on stopping the work of the Trust by preventing them from serving our County. Moul doesn’t tell us that ABT does indeed pay over $60,000 in taxes every year. On Seminary Ridge, they bought land from the Seminary that was not generating taxes, but now is. They also made repeated donations to local governments in lieu of taxes, like helping to fund a police cruiser in Cumberland Township and their recent gift to the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority. Additionally, their heritage tourism efforts in Gettysburg are extensive and worth thousands in additional tourist dollars.
Apparently, Moul wants to strip business owners of the freedom to sell their property to a willing and generous buyer by handicapping the American Battlefield Trust. Adams County citizens have said what we value most, and ABT is dedicated to promoting those specific values.
Moul is creating an argument for his own reasons, but serving what Adams Countians value most is not among them.
Jim Paddock,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.