Blames Trump for Ukraine

President Trump’s focus has always been on money. That is why China. the greatest challenge to America’s economic position. was in his cross-hairs when he took office in 2016. Enthusiastic “America Firsters” followed his lead as Trump posed China in an unrelenting villainous light, even to the point of pointing a finger at China for the outbreak of Covid 19, an epidemic that became a pandemic.
His preoccupation with China resulted in our taking our eye off Russia. As a matter of fact. Trump was lavish in his praise of Vladimir Putin as a great leader, Why would an American president sidle up to someone like Putin? Bear in mind that Russia’s economic position in the world market did not come anywhere near that of China’s. Furthermore, many signs pointed towards Russia’s willingness to aid in Trump’s re-election.
The U.S. as well as other NATO members now see the peril of cozying up to Putin as he and Russia threaten an invasion of Ukraine. Money alone cannot be allowed to determine our concern with another country’s right to govern itself.
While thousands of his rally attenders cheered as our forty- fifth president pooh-poohed the importance of maintaining The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s effort to keep the peace in Europe, Russia was putting together an attack plan.
Praying for the best, our nation now has its eye on massed Russian troops at the Ukrainian border. Please note that for the first time in years Congress and the current American president are unified in recognizing once again that the Russian threat didn’t end with The Cold War. Among them are many once willing to look the other way while campaigning for Donald Trump.
