Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This is in response to "Fix The Headstones." While searching Find a Grave last year, I looked up my Uncle Cleason Shealer's info. My mother's oldest brother. The photo shows a deteriorated stone. Since I am the last remaining family member, I decided to see if it could be corrected. I contacted the National Park Service, and within a few short months, their dedicated employees had a new stone erected. Thank you again, NPS.
