Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please look at our Gettysburg. It is such a special place. We take it for granted but please see our community with clear eyes: how many buildings that were here in 1863 are still here, lovingly restored and maintained. Really see the charming small town, full of historic buildings, none higher than 50 feet other than the iconic hotel on our Square. This Gettysburg didn’t happen by accident. Residents have fought for 160 years to keep this look, protected it from being utterly ruined by development like so many other Civil War towns. Well now it’s our turn because our Gettysburg is about to be destroyed by an entirely unnecessary development downtown.
The former farmer’s market lot will be desecrated with 3 modern buildings (think concrete), two 48’ tall and a high-rise 85’ tall which includes 12’ of rooftop mechanicals, and 186 rental units. And commercial space (think dollar store and a fast food drive-thru, both allowed). Picture downtown Lancaster or Harrisburg. That’s the look. One block from Lincoln Square. Not only will we, the taxpayers, be giving this developer a 10-year tax break on all of this, we will be paying for the additional upgrades and costs needed to build and maintain the infrastructure for this development. And entirely aside from the fact that we don’t need 186 new apartments in the Borough or more commercial space or the huge negative impact on already-burdened traffic, water/sewer, fire/ambulance and police, IT DOES NOT BELONG HERE! Not in Gettysburg. Not ever.
In 2018, council members Schindel, Berger, Lawver and Heyser approved zoning changes to allow this obscenity to proceed. It was a 4-3 vote and hundreds of local people spoke out against it. We can still stop it. This lot has been vacant for years and if the council worked half as hard to make this space a wonderful park, what a difference it would make in downtown. Borough officials talk about green space and then sell our heritage for a handful of magic beans. And the opportunistic New York developer is actively calling locals and the lot’s neighbors to suppress local opposition and get this past the zoning board.
So now it’s our turn to fight for Gettysburg as our neighbors have done for 160 years. Please call and write your council and zoning board members. And please show up Wed., July 12 at 7 PM to the zoning hearing
Peggy Rock,
Gettysburg
