Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Summer is a great reminder that America has an opportunity to harness ocean resources to feed our communities with fresh, local seafood.
Aquaculture, the farming of fish and other aquatic life, is one of the most sustainable means of protein production and has continuously improved over the past several decades. New technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning allow for observation and measurement of animal health, improved environmental monitoring and greater traceability. Significant advancements in aquaculture feeds have also resulted in more efficient diets and healthier animals.
Farm raised seafood supplies over half of all seafood consumed globally, but you may be surprised to know that U.S. farmers are not able to raise fish in federal waters because of complex regulatory barriers that hinder new farm permits.
America imports up to 85% of our seafood. My colleagues and I travel the world to support customers who raise much of our imported fish and shrimp, and we see firsthand the missed opportunities. We are missing significant opportunities, including creating jobs and feeding our community with local seafood.
A new poll found that 87% of voters stated it’s important to expand American seafood production when learning that doubling U.S. aquaculture production could create 50,000 direct /indirect jobs. The Echelon Insights poll of 1,020 voters from May 20-23 also found that 85% stated they support American aquaculture when they learned it is a sustainable industry, and 86% say they support it when learning it is a low impact way to feed a growing population.
Legislation in Congress, the AQUAA Act, would help organize and streamline the process of permitting aquaculture in U.S. waters. Now is the time to pass legislation to ensure we build a reliable supply of healthy, domestic seafood while creating jobs.
Chris Stock
Global Director of Aquaculture Sales, Zeigler Bros. Inc.,
Gardners
