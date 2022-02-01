Hoodwink—that’s what our legislature is trying to do to us with HB 2207. This bill would amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to create a so-called “Citizens Commission,” replacing the Legislative Reapportionment Commission that now draws maps for our state House and Senate districts. The proposed commission has nothing to do with citizens and everything to do with cronies who would be appointed by and beholden to the legislative leaders who chose them.
