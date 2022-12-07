Looking for youth ball players
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Franklin Township Youth League Baseball and Softball have announced open sign-ups for spring 2023 in three age groups (8U, 10U, 12U) for baseball, softball and co-ed t-ball. I want to encourage anybody in the Gettysburg area who has a child interested in playing baseball or softball to consider signing up. T-ball is free for any child of t-ball age and right now there’s a $10 discount through the end of the year for anyone signing up for baseball or softball. You don’t have to be a Franklin Township resident to play in our softball league. Due to the rules in the baseball league, anyone signing up for baseball is required to have at least one parent/guardian who lives in Franklin Township.
Last year, I was blessed with the opportunity to coach softball for the 8U (8 and under) girls. I met a lot of amazing parents and coaches. I was delighted with the family environment created through this league. I coached alongside Rachel Topper, and we had a blast teaching the fundamentals of softball to our team. A major shoutout goes to Coach Topper, who helped me in my first year of coaching, and the girls on our team, who were fantastic.
The 10U girls were coached by Mark Rebert, Monica Asbury, Kasey and Kyle Smith. The 8U boys were coached by Michelle and Jeremiah Light, Al Jeffcoat, Clint Mickley and Kevin Keller. Carol Rebert did an incredible job in the snack shack, and Chad Topper led t-ball.
All of this was made possible by our board, which Michael Schiefer has led for the last several years. Mike passed the torch on this year to Michelle Light to be the president. Sill, he’s continuing to help us transition under new leadership and continue the program’s success.
You can find our flier on PeachJar on any of the Gettysburg Area Elementary School websites. We’ve also tried to post them in the local private and charter schools. If you have any questions, contact us and we will answer them. There is contact info on the fliers.
We look forward to another great year of baseball and softball in Franklin Township.
Mark Bort,
Gettysburg
