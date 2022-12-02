Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A hearty thank-you goes out to all of my friends who stayed with me throughout my very cold event on Table Rock Road on Nov. 16, Wednesday evening.
I want to thank my friend who used her phone, like a pro, to contact AAA; to AAA, who called back five times to keep us abreast of the status for the truck to arrive; to Greg for letting me use his all-wool U.S. Army cap to keep my brain from freezing; to the two Straban Township patrol officers for their professionalism and concern; and finally, to Tim of Rudisill’s Towing and Auto Repair for his quick action in pulling the Malibu out without any damage. Bless you all.
To all of you, your kindness is heaven sent.
