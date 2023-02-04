Raise debt ceiling
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The freedom/chaos caucus’s latest lie is we cannot raise the debt ceiling unless we drastically cut spending on government programs—that we need to rein in spending on the programs that help our citizens and help Ukrainians fighting for their lives and their democracy.
Any parent can tell you that you don’t balance the budget on the necks of your children who need to be fed, housed and cared for. You find other ways. Make no mistake about it. The party that is pushing to balance the budget, at the expense of middle and working-class families--the 99 percent — is the party that gave the massive tax breaks to the uber wealthy .05 to 1 percent.
In 2011 the GOP negotiated spending cuts that hurt working families and held back our economy in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. This weakened our economy and helped Donald Trump win in 2016 and immediately push through another massive tax cut benefiting the uber rich. They want to do the same in 2023.
Sure, let’s keep pitching millions of our low wage earners into poverty and destitution.
Sure, cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs that keep our grandparents from total poverty.
Sure, let’s continue to have the highest rate of child poverty in the industrialized world.
Sure, let’s make sure billionaire donors get to double their money in the midst of increasingly violent crimes of desperation and despair.
And let’s keep calling the vital government investments in our children, youth and adults “handouts” and “socialism” instead of necessities for the educated healthy society vital for a strong democracy to survive.
Instead, how about having a truly fair tax system, where everyone pays their fair share? The 1950’s Eisenhower years are a good example, with money for massive infrastructure investment available from a tax system that included proportional contributions by billionaires and corporations.
How about focusing on vital investments in the education and mental health of our youth to prepare them for a thriving democracy and giving those who are struggling the support they desperately need?
How about investing in our families so no child is hungry, homeless, abused or desperate, and all youth see a future with promise? Here’s the real crisis.
Jill Sunday Bartoli,
Carlisle
