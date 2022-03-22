Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The world sits on the edge of its seat with bated breath, anxiously awaiting the news of what Russian President Vladimir Putin will do next. The heart-wrenching events of the last few days have shaken the world to its core. What kind of person bombs residential areas just because they can? What reason does Putin have to displace thousands of Ukrainian citizens? The European Broadcast Union (EBU) had yet to make a statement in regards to their stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This hesitance will lead to mass speculation and criticism of the EBU and what they stand for.
In the week prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Broadcast Union announced that although Russia was set to invade Ukraine, “The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event.” The statement sparked outrage amongst Ukrainian citizens and their allies. What right did competitors aligned with Putin have to remain in the “non-political” event? The show’s viewers are likely to force the contest to make a clear political standing anyway, support Putin by keeping Russia in the event or stand with Ukraine and sever all ties to mother Russia. To clear up all controversy and accusations that flourished due to their previous statement, the EBU expressed that they are “concerned about current events in Ukraine and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
On February 25, following the previous day’s invasion of Ukraine, the EBU officially retracted their original stance on allowing Russia to participate in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The organization informed the public that they deliberated for a long period of time and wished to stress how they are an apolitical group whose decision “reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute.” Is that really all the EBU cares about? Being disreputable. Not the fact that 137 civilians were killed in the attack. Not the fact that over 300 people were injured in the attack. Not the fact that as their statement was being posted, thousands of Russian troops were forcing their way towards Kyiv. They say they are “committed to upholding the values of public service” and “protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding,” but their previous statements have proven that the only thing the European.
