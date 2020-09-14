Recently, I watched a very disturbing video posted on Facebook, in regard to a protest by Leslie Sabatino from Hanover. Permits were issued for a peaceful protest via the borough, which every citizen has that right. I am not arguing that point. What I am addressing is, the screaming of foul language in front of people, including children, just trying to enjoy their day. Is this a peaceful protest? I think not. It is trash talk, harassment, threatening, mocking the Gettysburg Police Department and calling those with Confederate flags, "Nazis,” and “racists" They went so far as to call bikers, “terrorists.” Leslie also stated they will be on the Square every Saturday, from 5:00PM-8:00PM till the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.