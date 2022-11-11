Thanks for helping a Marine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On the eve of Veterans Day, I write to commend Donna Cooper, a Veterans Service Officer of the Franklin County Veterans Affair, for her exceptional service to a WWII veteran and dedication to those whose services and sacrifices made the freedom that we enjoy today possible.
Marine veteran Mr. Richard Dayhoff was born in Fairfield in 1928 and grew up in the area. He enlisted with the Marine Corps at the mere age of 16 and participated in major campaigns in Iwo Jima, Guam, Solomon Islands, and Palau.
Richard became very sick in recent years. He was wheelchair-bound, blind, lonely, and afflicted by cancer. Sensing his imminent death, he repeatedly expressed his dying wish to be buried in a Marine uniform, complete with all the medals that he earned—a dream that he thought was not possible to realize. So I contacted the Franklin County Veterans Affair Office for help and Officer Cooper sprang into action. She jumped many hoops to secure the uniform and medals from various Marine Corps supply sources in Virginia and Florida.
Finally, the momentous day arrived on July 30, 2022 when Officer Cooper and a few friends of Richard’s converged in the nursing home to make a Marine veteran’s dream come true. That day, Richard was already in hospice care and looked extremely weak. But our visit seemed to have brought him back to life. All of a sudden, he seemed to be a completely changed person, chatting cheerfully, singing, and savoring his favorite home-made tomato sandwich. We put on his new marine uniform and medals, sang the Marines Hymn and his favorite song Swing Low, Sweet Chariot with him.
Officer Cooper’s able and caring assistance helped exceed Mr. Dayhoff dream of being buried in his proud Marine uniform and medals. He was able to wear them when he was still alive!
Fourteen days later, Mr. Dayhoff passed away. There, the decorated Marine veteran was donned with his Marine uniform and military medals looking supremely serene and dignified. An Iwo Jima Marine veteran was finally buried in the way he yearned for. He fought for our “right and freedom” and Officer Cooper spared no effort to honor him and make his dying wish come true. It was such moment to cherish and remember!
Richard was carried home a dignified and proud U.S. Marine. Thank you, Officer Donna Cooper!
Zehao Zhou,
York
