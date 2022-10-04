The difference is clear
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The U.S. Senate race in Pa. is extremely important to our state and nation. It is so important that the quality and proven capabilities of the candidates should be the deciding factor and not party affiliation. In this race merely voting by party will not guarantee that Pennsylvania voters are electing the most qualified individual for senate. Be honest with yourself and examine the clear difference.
Dr. Oz’s motivation early in life was to rise above his circumstances and become a world-class surgeon. From this motivation came his devotion to help and serve his fellow man. It led him further to impart his wisdom and knowledge via his top-rated TV medical program. Through my open and honest discussions with Dr. Oz his character and professional qualities were evident. These observations give me confidence that my vote for Oz would bring Pennsylvania and the nation a senator that realizes what he must do to lead us in a better direction.
Ironically, I was also able to meet Mr. Fetterman face to face. The discussions we had were without substance and without a wholesome view of life, further evidenced by his strong efforts to legalize recreational marijuana (the gateway to drug abuse) and his disrespectful decorating of the Pennsylvania Capitol with his marijuana flag. All of this to me did not inspire confidence in his leadership or his values. During his term as lieutenant governor, Mr. Fetterman has struggled to properly fulfill his duties to preside over the Pa. Senate proceedings plus being absent for a third of the senate sessions. This shows Mr. Fetterman’s lack of interest in learning how to govern, nor has he inspired cooperation with or among the senators. My vision of Mr. Fetterman is an individual that lives a life of poor choices while ignoring the exceptionalism of America.
Dr. Oz has shown us that he values the exceptionalism of America; he is the candidate that makes quality choices in life and in serving his fellow man. His accomplishments and values are clear proof he is the one we need to elect as U.S. senator.
Jim Martin,
Biglerville
