Enjoys social programs

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We, as Americans, enjoy many benefits from social programs that we have paid for through our taxes. While MAGA Republicans are generally against social programs, many are enjoying the benefits of social programs that exist largely because of legislation passed by Democrats. Just to mention a few: thank the Democrats in Congress if you collect a social security check (FDR); thank the Democrats if you enjoy the benefits of Medicare; and, if you are financially challenged, thank the Democrats for Medicaid benefits. Stop voting against your own interests, Republicans! A wise person once told me that a “drop” of socialism is a good thing to benefit the people as a safety net. Our precious Democracy was designed “OF the people, BY the people, and FOR the people.” Always vote BLUE! Vote for candidates who have significant experience in governing. Vote for Shapiro and Fetterman.
